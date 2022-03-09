Correctional Officer Amber Hillard was named Employee of the Month for February at the Danville Correctional Center.
Officer Hillard began her employment at the center as a correctional officer trainee in 2012 and attained correctional officer status that year.
Prison officials said Hillard has gone above and beyond the responsibilities of her job assignment to create a system of white boards to make announcements in her housing unit to ensure information is communicated to both staff and individuals in custody.
Hillard supplied the boards and markers at her own expense and manages the upkeep of them, ensuring they are available to be utilized by everyone. Officer Hillard also assembled a master book of activities and job assignments and updates them daily to ensure everyone makes it to where they need to be in a timely manner. Hillard has made certain her housing unit continues to run smoothly while at the same time keeping a positive attitude.
The award honors Hillard for her professionalism, dedication, teamwork and commitment to excellence.
