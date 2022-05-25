High school students to perform musical at Fischer Theatre

Students from Danville High School will perform their one-of-a-kind musical Thursday and Friday at the Fischer Theatre.
Doors will open each night at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.
Combining “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables,” the cast will give a sneak peak of all four shows.
The “Little Shop of Horrors” section of the show is directed by Bryan Schroeder, “Les Miserables” is directed by Jordan Richey and both “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Hamilton” sections are directed by Jeff Thomas.
Thomas came up with the idea to take four musicals and combine them into one, said Richey.
Richey, who also teaches biology and botany at Danville High School, said the directors wanted to give students the opportunity to perform, especially after not being able to since before the pandemic hit the U.S.
Thomas, Richey and Schroeder all wanted to provide students another opportunity to get in touch with their musical sides, rather than just performing in a show choir. Richey said providing this opportunity was beneficial and motivational for the students.
For the “Little Shop of Horrors” portion of the show, Harmonee Stoner, Gabby Pataki and Aniyah Davis will perform “Little Shop of Horrors.” Jadyn Hess will perform “Somewhere That’s Green” solo. Joshua Morris, Stoner, Pataki and Davis will perform, “Dentist!” Cici Beith and Cory Talbott will sing “Feed Me.” Talbott will team up with Jadyn Hess for “Suddenly Seymour.” The ensemble will finish this part of the musical with “Don’t Feed the Plants.”
In “The Phantom of the Opera,” Emily Skovran and Cabot McLaughlin will start with “The Phantom of the Opera.” Skovran will then perform “Think of Me” solo. McLaughlin will sing “Music of the Night,” followed by Skovran and Ter’Ryan White’s performance of “All I Ask of You.” The ensemble will end with “Masquerade.”
After the intermission, the ensemble will begin the “Les Miserables” part of the show with “At the End of the Day.” Lainee DeVors will perform “I Dreamed a Dream.” Talbott will sing “Stars.” DeVors, Talbott and Polly Norton will perform “Heart Full of Love.” Namo Ray and Marlene Harper, along with the ensemble, will sing “Master of the House.” Norton will perform “On My Own.” Talbott and the ensemble will conclude with “Do You Hear the People Sing.”
“Hamilton,” the final portion of the musical, will begin with “Helpless” by Beith, Norton, Laynie Ferriman, Matthias Easley-Williams, Adrian Rivera and the ensemble. There will also be performances of “Wait For It” by White, “Burn” by Beith and “You’ll Be Back” by McLaughlin. Aidan Cox, Beith, Rivera and Ferriman will perform “Take A Break” and the ensemble, along with White and Rivera will end with “My Shot.”
The ensemble includes Easley-Williams, Morris, Ja’khi Anderson, Gavin Baugh, Regina Ray, Mirabella Biage and Danville High School’s Delegation show choir.
