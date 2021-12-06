A Henning man has been charged with disseminating child pornography. The case is part of Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.
Mark J. Kerkering II, 47, of Henning was charged in Vermilion County Circuit Court with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, each a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison, and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, each a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison. Kerkering’s bond is set at $400,000.
“Children and their families are revictimized each time these horrific images are downloaded, shared or viewed,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the assistance of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Police Department, and I am committed to working with law enforcement through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify and apprehend individuals who exploit children online.”
Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Police Department, conducted a search of a residence on Nov. 23 in the 200 block of North Loren Street in Henning and arrested Kerkering after discovering evidence of child pornography.
