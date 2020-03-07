Here are some of the good things readers noticed around the area recently:
• The Santas Anonymous Organization sends hearts “to the community for another successful Christmas delivery. Several committed and dedicated organizations and individuals came together to facilitate a common goal in assisting families during the holiday season.
“Your generosity drives our success. You donated toys, hats and gloves, mittens, money, food and your time and expertise. We couldn't do it without you! Thank you.”
• The Danville Lions Club sends hearts to “all the individuals and businesses who purchased tickets for our recent Chili Day fundraiser. A big thank you also to St. James Methodist Church for providing a venue for the event.
“A special thank you to the following businesses that donated products and money to the Lions Club for Chili Day: CIBM Bank; County Market North; Blue Cross-Blue Shield; Danville Paper & Supply; Supervalu; The Little Nugget; Wal-Mart; Meijer; Applewood Food Catering; Dairy Queen on Vermilion; Danville Metal Stamping; and Casey’s General Store.
“Also Arby’s; Danville Save-a-Lot; Henk’s; Burger King North; Red Lobster; Monical’s Pizza; Jimmy John’s; Stock and Field; Sam’s Club; Subway; Shark’s; VIPS; Turtle Run; County Market Tilton; and Buffalo Wild Wings.
“Also La Potosina; Long John Silver’s; McDonald’s; Montana Mikes; Steak N Shake South; Rich’s; Stoney’s; Burger King South; Mike’s Grill; Walgreens; Applebee’s; Rawhide; Penn Station; Culver’s; Revive; MSI Food; Hardee’s; Cahill’s; Steak N Shake North; Danville Boat Club; Mad Goat; Wendy’s; and The Beef House.”
