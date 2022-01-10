Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education department is offering Healthcare Professions training starting Jan. 18. The following training is being offered:
• Phlebotomy Techniques training will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 18-April 14, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This course is a non-nursing course aimed at the technical skills and knowledge required for blood collection. Students will develop skills in performing phlebotomy procedures in various healthcare settings. Fee of $450 is due at the time of registration.
• Pharmacy Technician training will be held Thursdays, Jan. 20-April 21, from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Pharmacy Technicians must have a broad knowledge of pharmacy practice, and be skilled in the techniques required to order, stock, package and prepare medications. Fee of $375 is due at the time of registration.
• Emergency Medical Technician training will be offered Thursdays, Jan. 20-May 19, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. The EMT-Basic certification is the first of three levels of certification and training available for emergency medical services personnel. It often is a prerequisite for earning EMT-Intermediate and Paramedic certifications. Fee of $750 is due at the time of registration.
• Emergency Medical Responder training will be offered Mondays and Thursdays, Feb. 28-April 28, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Emergency Medical Responders provide immediate lifesaving care to critical patients who access the emergency medical services system. EMRs have the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting additional EMS resources to arrive. Fee of $300 is due at the time of registration.
Register online at danvillecorporatetraining.coursestorm.com.
All classes are at DACC’s Bremer Conference Center.
For more information contact DACC Corporate & Community Education at 217-443-8777 or email cce@dacc.edu.
