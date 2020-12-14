Vermilion County Health Department's Public Health Administrator Doug Toole recalls when they received a call one night about 12 years ago with only a few hours notice for shipment of the H1N1 vaccine.
Toole said state officials had promised a day or two notice, but health department officials had to show up at 3 a.m. in the morning, Toole remembers.
The local process for the roll out of the first vaccine doses to prevent COVID-19 also has a lot of uncertainties with it, especially regarding a timeframe.
Vermilion County isn't one of the 50 Illinois counties with the highest death rates per capita that will receive initial delivery of vaccines.
However, Toole said "we're hoping to have initial doses in December."
He explained that in the early part of the process in this region, vaccines will be shipped to a central location in Champaign.
"We'll get the call to go get it," Toole said about the vaccine doses to be provided in coolers.
The first set of doses are set aside for hospitals — OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
After direct care professionals at hospitals, then paramedics and EMTs, other hospital staff, first responders, clinic and private practice health professionals and others with underlying health conditions and senior citizens will follow.
These vaccine doses also require 20-30 day waits between the first and second doses.
"Every county will get through those different groups of people at different rates," Toole said.
"I'm not expecting mass vaccine clinics until the spring," he added.
By not having the vaccine as early as some other counties, Toole said Vermilion County will have the advantage to see how the roll out goes for them.
Toole also said nursing homes and long-term care facilities are part of a different program to get their vaccines through local pharmacies.
"It's outside what we're doing," he said.
Toole said the health department will be looking to partner with school districts, businesses and other groups, for the health department to provide an administrative person, but to work with each of their own nurses and also clinics to administer the vaccine doses. This will be to not have large lines of people at the health department.
According to Carle officials, since this is a really fluid situation, they might not know until 12-24 hours before vaccine delivery.
When Carle receives the vaccine, it will be distributed following the state’s guidance in a phased approach. As of today, that includes early vaccination for health care workers and long-term care facilities.
According to OSF HealthCare's Director of Pharmacy Operations Derek Holycross, "OSF HealthCare is encouraged by the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A vaccine is our best shot to eradicate the virus, and we will proudly offer the vaccine to our eligible frontline caregivers.
"OSF HealthCare will have limited vaccines available for its own Mission Partners (employees). However, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center is not receiving vaccines in the first wave of shipments. The initial allotment was distributed according to guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the federal government. We trust the process set by the state, and are looking forward to learning more about future shipments and distribution."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.