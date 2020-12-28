DANVILLE — Vermilion County Health Department officials on Saturday reported several hundred new positive cases of COVID-19 that occurred between Nov. 14 and Dec. 23.
There were 519 new cases, some of which are linked to a virus outbreak at a congregate-living facility in Vermilion County.
Of the new cases, one person was in their 80s, two in their 70s, 29 in their 60s, 59 in their 50s, 99 in their 40s, 135 in their 30s, 103 in their 20s, and 91 whose ages are still being confirmed. Of those 519 cases, 72 have been released from isolation, and 447 are active.
The outbreak investigation is ongoing, health officials reported, and the numbers are expected to increase.
The newly reported cases brings the county to a total since the pandemic began in March to 5,353 positive cases — 810 of which are active.
The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 74.
There are currently 39 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Health officials say they are still awaiting an initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected this week.
The county still expects that the health department will begin offering vaccinations in early January, using state-provided phases for recipients.
The first phases will involve health and medical personnel and related fields. The second phases will include first responders.
Health officials reported that the state’s Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be at the Health Department two days this week, Wednesday Thursday.
