The Vermilion County Health Department received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and could have another shipment later this week.
"We request the amount and get it or less," said Public Health Administrator Doug Toole. "The flow of the vaccine has been steady."
The shipment on Tuesday is for second doses for those who received first doses in January.
The county can receive 500 to 1,000 doses in shipments, which are split among the health department, OSF HealthCare and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
According to OSF, OSF HealthCare has been working in conjunction with the health department to administer as many vaccinations as possible, as this is the best shot to end the pandemic.
In the Phase 1b group, OSF HealthCare has administered approximately 300 vaccinations to Vermilion County teachers, and 300 to OSF patients 65 years and older with underlying health conditions.
OSF has the ability to administer approximately 540 vaccinations per week depending on the number of vaccines allocated. Because vaccine supply is still limited, OSF is working to prioritize patients who are at the highest of contracting COVID-19 and developing complications.
For Vermilion County residents, OSF is asking the public to exercise patience as OSF is not accepting open appointments. When OSF is able to vaccinate patients, they will reach out to them directly using OSF MyChart, or email or via phone based on the contact information.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said he and his wife are OSF patients and were to receive vaccinations this week.
Carle Hoopeston took care of its own staff, and reached out to schools in the area.
Toole said Aunt Martha's Health Center also had received at least 100 doses in the last couple weeks. He's uncertain if they will regularly receive doses.
"We are happy our health care partners are starting to reach out," Toole said, adding that the partners have plans to expand in the future.
The Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System also has been vaccinating local veterans.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Vermilion County has had at least 3,046 people receive their first dose vaccinations and 211 people fully vaccinated. This is .27 percent of the county's 76,806 population who are fully vaccinated, which is one of the lower percentages right now in the state.
"A larger county is going to have access to more vaccines," Toole said, adding that every county is asking for as much as it can get.
Vermilion County initially had to travel to Champaign to get the Pfizer vaccine. Now the Moderna vaccine is being delivered locally.
"The state just got access to Moderna's (vaccine). That's turned out to be a good thing," Toole said.
Pfizer's vaccine had to be in super freeze at negative 70 degrees. Moderna's vaccine can be kept in a medical freezer, which the health department already had.
Also, there is more time allowed between Moderna's first and second doses, 28 days, than Pfizer's 21 days, which also assists the health department, according to Toole.
The vaccine takes about a day to thaw in the medical refrigerator. Once thawed, it can be kept for up to 30 days.
Each vile contains 10 doses to be used within a few hours once opened. It can't be re-refrigerated.
"We don't want to waste a single dose," Toole said.
Toole said he doesn't think walk-in clinics could occur.
While the health department is having clinics for second doses for health care workers and others, it's also moved into the next group of people which include educators and those 65 and older.
Toole said that's about 32,000 people in Vermilion County.
"There's not a person in the county that doesn't deserve it...," he said about the vaccine and people's age, health, job and responsibilities. "I am certainly sympathetic for the community."
However, things change, there are new resources, the state clarifies some things or some obstacle can emerge such as the state's website upgrade.
The latter was what caused the health department to change course when it was going to start with an online appointment system last week for future vaccination clinics, but that didn't occur.
The health department then started taking persons' names by phone for the vaccination wait list.
"Our plans get adjusted during the day. I'm sure it looks very disorganized. We are adjusting to changes in the situation as best we can," Toole said.
He said they started out the vaccination process "old school" by phone-in appointments for health care workers in the 1A group. The workers then filled out their consent and prescreening forms, and after the clinic, health department staff entered all that information into the state's I-Care system.
"It's not very efficient," Toole said, but added it worked with the health care workers.
As the county had moved into the 1B group, which is a much larger number of people, the health department was looking at a better system.
The state's Juvare online system allows people to input their own data and make appointments, which would relieve a lot of the burden off health department staff.
"We thought we were ready to roll with that system Friday," Toole said.
Due to the state upgrading of that system, Vermilion County's online appointment system wasn't going to be up and running.
So the health department continued plans that the system will be up at some point, and they can start adding senior citizens to a wait list by phone. Some of these senior citizens already weren't happy about the online system and don't have a computer.
The health department now has enough people on a wait list for the Feb. 11, 18 and 25 clinics at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
People now are asked not to call until Feb. 16 for future appointments. Hopefully then a system will be in place online and by phone for appointments.
Toole added that the other option of first come, first serve also has its own problems of long lines, traffic jams and other unsafe conditions, such as becoming a super spreader event. Other counties have seen people get there the night before.
Current clinics are now mostly for educators. Three clinics the first week in February are focusing on second doses for health care workers and first doses to educators.
Today's clinic and early February's have a lot of educators in them, Toole said.
The three larger clinics at the Fischer are expected to handle about 600 people daily, with about 200 to 250 doses of those going to health care workers for their second doses and 350-400 of the doses being first doses for other residents.
"We have a plan for (today) and a good plan in place for February," Toole said. "We have to start looking at the appointment system and how clinics are going to look in March."
What makes this different than past vaccinations, is the two dose system and getting people back a month later, he added.
Also, an observation time of 15 to 30 minutes, depending on a person's medical history and past allergic reactions, causes bottlenecks and the health department has emergency medical technicians on hand.
Toole said EMTs are not always easy to arrange. They've had EMTs from Lynch and Oakwood at earlier clinics, and they are entering into an agreement with OSF.
The county also has seen a new faster spreading coronavirus strain, with Toole saying "that's not what we need right now."
With the county at the start of a months-long vaccination process, Toole said they're continuing to look at large scale indoor and outdoor locations for clinics.
The Fischer Theatre was one that reached out first. The David S. Palmer Arena's meeting rooms is another site that could be used, but not the main floor due to the ice.
Toole said no location likely will be perfect. He said of the Fischer, they have volunteers to help with the process and people will be entering and exiting like for a concert.
"That was part of the appeal using the Fischer," he said of the volunteers.
The health department has about two dozen staff members. It added seven part-time contact tracers through using state grant funding that runs out in May.
Toole said they can apply for additional state grant funding for the mass vaccination clinics.
The Fischer Theatre clinics are occurring on Thursdays to have stations with nursing students.
