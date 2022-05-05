The Vermilion County Health Department is again asking the public for assistance with the collection of dead birds to test for West Nile Virus.
Each summer, the department collects dead birds and mosquitoes for testing for the presence of the virus.
From May 1 through Oct. 15, the Vermilion County Health Department will accept a limited number of dead birds for testing for the West Nile Virus.
“Finding out if the virus is present in Vermilion County allows us to alert residents to take precautions when they are outside and make sure their homes are free of places where mosquitoes breed,” said Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole in a press release.
In 2021, the Illinois Department of Public Health, with the help of the local health departments, reported 56 human cases of the virus, a 39 percent increase from the 34 cases reported in 2020.
Nearly 16 percent of the total number of birds tested, and 14 percent of the total number of mosquitos tested were found positive for WNV compared to 7.5 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively, in 2020.
In 2020, due to COVID-19, IDPH was not active in the WNV testing. No mosquitoes were collected for testing and one bird was collected. The bird was not found to have the virus.
In 2021, the Vermilion County Health Department was active in dispersing 19 mosquito traps throughout the county. The department collected 111 mosquito samples to test for the WNV.
Two samples were found positive for the virus. The department collected five birds and submitted them for laboratory testing. Two were found positive for the virus.
The state of Illinois has prioritized the type of birds that should be collected for testing.
First priority includes crows and blue jays. Second priority includes finches, sparrows and robins.
Not all dead birds will be accepted for testing. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends the public assure the following are true before calling:
1. The bird is dead no longer than 24 hours. There are no signs of decomposition (maggots, strong odor, bloated or deflated eyes).
2. The bird shows no sign it died of causes other than disease. No obvious wounds, missing parts or crushed carcass.
3. The birds are one of the types listed above under the two priorities.
IDPH said most people will not feel the affected of a bite by a West Nile-infected mosquito. Individuals who are over the age of 50 and who may have chronic health problems are most at risk from the West Nile virus.
The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
Suggestions include:
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
• When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or lemon or eucalyptus oil according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
Now is the time to survey your property to identify areas where standing water may accumulate. The standing water must be eliminated and not allowed to stand more than five days. Invert, drill holes in bottom of containers left expose to the weather to prevent water from accumulating and stand for over five days. Keep gutters cleared.
To report a dead bird found in Vermilion County, call the Vermilion County Health department at 217-431-2662, ext. 247. between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Additional information is available on the health department’s website at https://vchd.org/resources/mosquito-borne-illnesses/
