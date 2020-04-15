DANVILLE — Demolition of the Harwal Hotel is starting this week.
The City of Danville announced Tuesday that demolition work at 101 W. Harrison St. will begin today, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by April 30.
During this time, the intersection of Walnut and Harrison streets will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Access to all businesses will remain open. The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
This closure will begin at 7 a.m. today and will occur daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. The closure will affect motorists and pedestrians traveling in all directions through the intersection.
City officials advise the public to choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
The Danville City Council last month approved a $58,000 contract with Thomas Excavating for the demolition of the historic building that was boarded up due to safety concerns years ago.
A parking lot will take the building’s place, in which Fischer Theatre patrons can use.
For more information, contact Tracy Craft, program compliance coordinator at (217) 431-2271.
