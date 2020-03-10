DANVILLE—It will soon be the end for the historic Harwal Hotel in the west downtown area.
The city council’s Public Works Committee tonight will consider approving a $58,000 contract with Thomas Excavating of Danville for the demolition of the vacant building at 101 W. Harrison St.
The structure is owned by the city and is “dangerous and dilapidated” the city’s resolution states.
The demolition is within an area that is eligible for use of city Community Development Block Grant funds for spot removal of blight, also according to the resolution.
Last month, Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said they received bids for the Harwal demolition ranging from about $25,000 to $125,000.
“We’re going over those pretty clear and making sure with the vendors that their numbers are correct," Carpenter said.
It was April 2015 when the Harwal Hotel sign was removed from the side the building to be put into storage.
It was removed due to safety concerns over the deterioration of the brick building. In December 2014 the city boarded the windows in the four-story, 42-room building.
The hotel at Harrison and Walnut — which is how it got its name, Harwal — opened in 1928. A city directory from 1927 lists the Harwal Club, described as a bachelor’s hotel and restaurant.
The building was used as a hotel and cafe for years, and was bought in 2002 by Eric Williams, who ran it as a transitional living facility for parolees. In 2007, the city deemed it uninhabitable because of numerous health and safety violations, and not having electricity. A couple of years later, barricades were set up due to the falling glass and pieces of plywood.
The city purchased the building through the Vermilion County trustee tax sale in 2016. Also late that year, city officials reported there was a huge hole in the roof that was directly over the stairway and the majority of plaster was on the floors and mold was growing in several places.
Also tonight, there will be a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Program/storm water management public comment period.
In other business, committee members will consider:
• Approving a contract for construction of Hazel and Fairchild streets intersection improvements and amending the Midtown Tax Increment Financing District budget. City officials open bids for the project this morning.
• Appropriating $210,000 in motor fuel tax funds to rehabilitate the Voorhees Street bridge over lick Creek (east of Michigan Avenue) and approving project development (phase 1) engineering services for $78,700 with Farnsworth Group of Champaign. The city has applied for $1.06 million in special bridge funding for construction and construction engineering with a 20 percent city match of $265,200 required.
• Appropriating $230,000 in motor fuel tax funds to rehabilitate the Voorhees Street bridge over East Fork Lick Creek (west of Lynch) and approving project development (Phase 1) engineering services in the amount of $78,700 with Farnsworth Group. The city has applied for $1.1 million in special bridge funding with a 20 percent local match of $291,800 required.
• Approving the release of certain Public Works Committee closed session minutes and the destruction of certain Public Works Committee closed session tapes.
