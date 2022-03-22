DANVILLE — Harrison Park Golf Course manager Jim Depratt has been playing golf “forever” at the city-owned golf course.
Once he started his new position in July 2021 and began interacting with golfers coming from Bloomington, Champaign, Crawfordsville, Ind., Clinton, Ind. and all over, he said the golfers compliment the course and appreciate the golf course’s scenery.
“There’s no place like this. There are no other golf courses like this,” he said about what he hears regularly from people about golf courses in this area.
“Once you come down that hill, you’re detached from the city. You got the river. If you’re out here in the evening, there’s a good chance you’re going to see turkeys, you’re going to see deer, you’re going to see geese. Of course, we’ve got the eagles,” he said. There was an eagle’s nest of eggs last month.
With spring here, the golf course starts another year of regular daily play, tournaments, the return of junior golf summer camp, and a spring cleaning of sorts has been occurring.
Remodeling of the golf course’s pro shop was to occur last year, but was postponed to the winter when Harrison Park is less busy, according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
He said the pro shop is undergoing some much-needed updates.
The remodel has included new paint, lighting, carpet, counter and ceilings. Siding on the back has been replaced, and the building also has new windows in the back that open.
“It’s been quite a long time since changes occurred,” Depratt said.
The city council in November approved a $64,885 contract with McDowell Builders Inc. for Harrison Park Golf Course Pro Shop and cart barn (new roof and new siding on one side) exterior improvements. Funding comes from the city’s capital improvements budget.
“By May we should be back to a fully-stocked pro shop,” Depratt said.
The golf course also has a new point of sale system and updated website at https://www.harrisonparkgolfcourse.com/.
The golf course is seeing some cost increases this year for golfers, but Depratt said it’s still the most affordable around.
Last month, the golf course had about 140 members.
Golfers get out as much as they can, generally from April to November. Depratt said they had every cart out the Monday after Christmas and the same with New Years’ Eve a few months ago. He said his personal goal is to play three or four times starting in March each year.
“We’ve got a pretty full schedule of outings,” he said, adding that anyone interested in event openings can contact him.
He said they’ve brought Ladies Day back on Tuesdays.
Depratt, from Catlin, served as golf coach at Salt Fork.
He said junior golf will be returning in 2022. Instruction will include the golf swing, putting, etiquette, along with other fundamentals. Playing opportunities will be available as well. More information will be available at a later date.
He’s also talked to director Rob Gifford with the Boys & Girls Club of Danville about having youth golf clinics at the club.
Some other new updates at Harrison Park Golf Course include a new sign with a map of the course and scorecard on it, featuring some local sponsors, that will be at the first hole.
The city is also installing new pergola-style park signs at all city parks, which will include Harrison Park.
