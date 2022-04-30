The eagles and eaglets at Harrison Park Golf Course have been reunited in their new nest.
According to Harrison Park Golf Course Manager Jim Depratt in a Facebook post, Kevin Mabry and Jamie Rice from The Tree MD in Decatur, along with Illinois Raptor Center Director Jacques Nuzzo, arrived at the golf course April 21 to install the new nest.
Around 7 a.m. April 12, photographer Jeff Keeling discovered the original nest built in 2017 near the Harrison Park Golf Course started falling apart, putting the eaglet triplets that began hatching on March 4 in danger.
Photographer Wayne Haugen said two of the three eaglets had fallen out of the nest by April 13. One was taken to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Urbana after suffering three separate breaks in its wings.
However after surgery to repair the broken wings, the eaglet did not survive.
After the second eaglet fell on April 13, Nuzzo arrived from Decatur to help out. He constructed a new nest for the eagles and planned to install it that day, but winds were too high that day to safely do so.
They were able to install the nest April 21, and by April 23, the two eaglets and their parents had been reunited in the tree.
Haugen said he had been watching this nest since the two eagle mates began building it in 2017, and he named them the Van Dykes.
Haugen has spent many days admiring how these creatures live. He said he has been able to see many incredible parts of their lives, including witnessing the parents working together to feed their babies.
He said the female laid two eggs in 2018, three in 2019, one in 2020, three in 2021 and three this year, something Haugen said is uncommon. Only about 20 percent of eagles lay three sets of triplet eggs in a five year span.
Haugen has captured a lot of unique moments for the Van Dykes, and he has posted them online at https://vimeo.com/wwhaugen.
