DANVILLE — Harbor Freight Tools is open to the public starting today.
“Our Danville store is expected to officially open on Aug. 14. The store will be in a soft open phase beginning on July 27,” according to Lisa Hartley, media planner, Harbor Freight Tools.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Harbor Freight Tools is located in the former OfficeMax space at 3371 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
This is the company’s 36th store in Illinois, according to Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications and content for Harbor Freight Tools.
The store has added 25 to 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities, according to Harbor Freight Tools.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Danville for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, in a press release. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Danville area...”
For more than 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been a go-to source for affordable tools. The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.
The company opened its first store in 1980. Today Harbor Freight Tools has 1,100 stores across the country, 23,000 associates and more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 600 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.
