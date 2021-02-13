Jennifer Bailey/Commercial-News Photos

Cheri Welsh, owner/designer with Floral-n-Flair in Catlin puts together a Valentine's Day flower arrangement earlier this week. Some of the Valentine's Day popular gift items this year are cocoa bombs and smash hearts. The hot chocolate cocoa bombs melt when hot milk is poured on top of them in a mug. The chocolate melts and releases the cocoa and marshmallows hiding inside. The smash hearts are breakable chocolate hollow hearts filled with a surprise, usually candy. The smash hearts come with a little wooden mallet. Floral-n-Flair in Catlin has gifts for Valentine's Day and other occasions.