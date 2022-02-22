The definition of the word “coach” is, “a passionate, dedicated individual who unlocks hidden potential and maximizes a team’s performance by believing, encouraging, and developing.” These words describe this week’s IYW spotlight – Coach Dan Hageman.
Dan grew up in Vermilion Heights. He attended schools in Danville, attended Illinois State University earning his degree in education and quickly became the grade school PE teacher in Catlin. The first year he worked there, he did not coach, but he still helped with basketball and track. The next year the district asked if he would be interested in helping with high school football. The rest is history. Coach Hageman has been coaching the Salt Fork Storm (formerly Catlin Wolverines) for 53 years.
“This man has molded a lot of boys into great men and deserves a little bit of recognition,” said one of his former students. Coach Hageman says he was not a traditional teacher. In fact, for a long time he was the only male teacher at Catlin Grade School. His wife, Donna, moved to Catlin a few years into his career as the school librarian. They started dating and got married in 1975. As a couple, they still do the clock and scoreboard at high school basketball games, and their son, Joe, is now the head coach for the Salt Fork Storm. “We decided we have to commit ourselves to the Salt Fork kids. It’s a labor of love…I don’t have to do it. We just have really great kids.”
Coach now works for his son and said if Joe fires him, “he can’t come home for Christmas.” Coach has two sons and seven grandkids, and they all play a role in the family’s passion for sports. He spends most of his time with his grandkids, former students, and current students. To Coach, they are all his family.
“This fall will be year 53 for me. I intend to keep going as long as my health holds out. I don’t coach like I used to, but the kids accept what I have to offer. They listen. Why not continue doing it? I can’t imagine a time where I won’t want to do it. I know the years are behind me rather than in front of me, but I will go until I can’t go anymore.”
Thank you, Coach Dan Hageman, for your commitment to the kids and to our community.
