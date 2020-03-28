DANVILLE — Last week’s Housing Authority of the City of Danville Board of Commissioners' meeting had commissioners and staff participating not in-person, but in their homes.
“It worked very well,” said HACD Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson.
In-person meetings sometimes had commissioners call in if they had a work conflict, were traveling for a conference or there was a family health emergency.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order earlier this month, due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, suspended a state requirement that members of a government body be physically for a public meeting.
“Public bodies are encouraged to postpone consideration of public business where possible,” the order states.
When meetings are necessary, public bodies are encouraged to provide video, audio and/or telephone access to meetings to ensure the public can monitor the meetings, and update their websites and provide media notices to keep the public fully apprised of meeting schedule and format modifications.
Vinson said they were following the executive order to keep in line with social distancing. She appreciated the flexibility for meetings to not put the board or staff at risk.
Notice of the meeting with call-in details for the public was posted at the location the meeting was to take place, the Fair Oaks Administration Building board room, 1607 Clyman Lane, Danville. No one called in.
The board meetings have a time for public and resident comments. Comments are accepted on items listed on the agenda for action, with a three-minute time limit or with an authorized form signed and turned in prior to the meeting.
“Everyone was sent a call-in number,” Vinson said about board members, “and the meeting was still recorded as usual.”
She said she was concerned about the recording option, but it worked.
The meeting started with Board Chairman Pat O’Shaughnessy leading the board in observing a moment of silence for the health care workers and others affected by the pandemic.
Roll call, making motions and seconding them and other votes by the board members had the members stating their name when talking so there were no questions on who said what.
“It went really flawlessly,” Vinson said.
The board meets the third Thursday of the month and will adjust accordingly for the upcoming meetings. Now Illinoisans are to shelter in place until at least April 7.
HACD offices are closed due to the coronavirus. Vinson said employees are still responding to emergency work orders for units, with maintenance on call.
Any routine maintenance or inspections have been canceled for the time being and will be reevaluated as the situation changes.
HACD financial staff will still issue monthly checks to the landlords. There are about 80 landlords receiving government subsidy for Section 8 housing. There are about 460 active Section 8 vouchers in Vermilion County.
The U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development had a conference call last week with housing authority directors. In the coming month it’s going to be as close to business as usual.
Rents are still due from residents. Public housing evictions and late fees, however, aren’t being enforced.
Vinson said they posted notices about no loitering in hallways, no groups allowed in common areas and tenants meeting their guests at the front door to take them up to their rooms in the housing authority's high rises for senior citizens and other residents.
She said these are still people’s homes, but the housing authority does't want to put people in harm’s way.
The housing authority also currently has been seeing fewer police calls for properties.
Across the properties, they’ve had less than 20 police calls for service a month recently. That is a significant reduction.
Vinson attributes part of that to “a great partnership with the Danville Police Department and having proactive policing in our developments.”
There are monthly update meetings with the DPD if there are any troubled areas or incidents, and the installation of the video camera system has been helpful, she added.
