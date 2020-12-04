DANVILLE — Sunday's Habitat for Humanity of Danville home dedication will have even more meaning for the Tia Awodeha family.
She had help from her family in putting in the sweat equity, labor, hours for the home.
Included among those family members who helped, such as putting up drywall, was her younger 40-year-old brother, John Henderson Jr., who died last month from COVID-19 complications.
"It's very recent and very devastating for his children and my family," Awodeha said.
"I'm very elated and blessed," she said about the home, but also added that it's a bittersweet time with John having a hand in helping her with the home. "It makes it more sentimental."
The home dedication will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at 711 W Columbia St., Danville.
Awodeha, who works for the Danville District 118 school district, and four of her five children will be moving into the home.
They're hoping to move in by Christmas, but that was still to be determined.
Awodeha initially put in an application with Habitat in 2016.
Habitat wasn't building houses at that time, but renovating ones.
Awodeha said she started her sweat equity hours at the new Habitat ReStore on Vermilion Street. Delays then just started occurring.
"It was one thing after another," Awodeha said.
She said she's a woman of faith and believes that God is in control.
During the entire process, she believed "Lord, in your timing."
She's happy to be in the home before or around Christmas.
"What a wonderful Christmas blessing," she said.
Habitat Executive Director Jonathan Gibson said, "This has been a long journey for the Awodeha family and Habitat."
Habitat purchased the house to rehab for the Awodeha family during what officials hoped were the final days of finishing the new ReStore building last year. Delayed and unexpected costs with finishing the new ReStore building caused significant delays to this home project, according to Gibson.
"We had the privilege of having an AmeriCorps team here in February and March of 2020 to do lots of work to this house, but then COVID-19 hit just as the team was finishing their time with us," Gibson said.
COVID-19 then caused more financial difficulties for Habitat, along with many other organizations and families. COVID-19 also made it harder to safely get people on site to do work on the property and also to submit and get approval on grants. Other paperwork for the mortgage process has been harder due to employees at places working remotely, Gibson said.
He said despite everything, they're thrilled none of this has stopped them from serving the Awodeha family.
Awodeha said "the delay wasn't as bad as I thought when COVID hit."
She said one or two people could still work on renovating the house.
Awodeha had a part in making some of the decisions for the home, including kitchen cabinets, knobs and flooring.
Now that the house is complete, she said "it's beautiful."
The challenges with this home have been a learning experience for Habitat.
"It has forced us to adapt and learn. In the end, these struggles will cause us to be a better organization that will keep serving families right here in Danville. I feel like this pandemic has highlighted the need for simple, decent, affordable housing," Gibson said. "There are still so many families just struggling to make it, and years like 2020 have shown just how close to the edge so many families around us are. I do not walk away from 2020 discouraged. I look at what we have come through and feel convinced that Habitat for Humanity of Danville is positioned to do even more in 2021."
Habitat can't do this alone, as it is only as strong as the generosity of this community.
"We are privileged to say thank you so much to this community because we could not do any of this without you. And it is never too late to get in on this. If you want to be a part of fighting poverty housing in Danville, you can do that with a gift of time, money or items to the ReStore," Gibson added.
