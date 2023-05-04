DANVILLE — U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, members of the newly-formed group Vermilion County Pride Coalition and other attendees at a press conference Thursday made their opposing views loud and clear about the unlawful anti-abortion ordinance Danville officials approved earlier this week.
They said they stand with the women of Vermilion County and will fight the ordinance.
About 75 people attended the event at the gazebo outside the Danville Public Library.
Caylynne Dobbles, Vermilion County Pride board member, said as individuals and as a group, they "stand for comprehensive health care and reproductive rights in our community and our state."
"We came together on Tuesday in a moment of urgency and because our fights are all connected, an attack on women's rights is an attack on LGTBQ+ rights. Just as it is an attack on the whole community of Danville," Dobbles said.
Dobbles said they were honored to have Congresswoman Kelly also in attendance to speak at the press conference.
Kelly, who arrived in a wheelchair due to breaking her ankle, said she wishes she was speaking to the crowd under better circumstances.
"I am proud, very proud to stand with you today," she said.
"Let me be crystal clear, abortion care is health care," Kelly said, as attendees yelled and clapped in agreement. "And in Illinois we believe you should have the power to control your own body free from the judgment or coercion of others. The city council cannot take away your right to health care, and we will not let them. Many people who support this ordinance have no stake in the real consequences of their actions. This is shameful. At a time when Danville is losing health care providers, our leaders should do everything they can to encourage more health care professionals to come here. Restrictive ordinances like this will only discourage providers from setting up shop."
"So let's give a round of applause to your doctors and OB-GYNs that you have and nurses and midwives and doulas," Kelly said.
A male audience member shouted out "say it again!"
Kelly continued, "I know so many of us here were shocked when Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. I was appalled. I was heartbroken. I felt like the clock was turning back on the rights that women have had and fought for for decades. But in Illinois, in Danville, we refuse to back down. We protected abortion rights and became a safe haven for women seeking care. We will not let an anti-choice minority force us backwards. I'm here today because I'm ready to stand strong and stand up for fundamental rights. I stand with my constituents in Danville and the Danville area who deserves safe, accessible reproductive health care. I stand with you in this fight against these archaic policies. Please remember, please remember this ordinance is unlawful. Your abortion rights are protected in Illinois. And I just spoke with the attorney general before I came here and he wanted me to remind you that your rights are protected. That this ordinance is just an ordinance that has no weight. You need to speak up just in case the ACLU sues, because whose money is going to be used to fight the lawsuit? It will be your money."
Kelly also thanked those in attendance for their commitment and bravery, and she said she will always be there to fight for residents and stand beside them.
"Stay strong Danville," she said.
Other speakers included Betty Seidel, Danville legislative assistant for state Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign).
"Paul firmly believes the government should not get involved in decisions made between a person and their doctor. He believes that when it comes to reproductive health care, every person has the right to make their own individual choices about their body, their health and their future. Senator Faraci will fight hard, will continue to fight hard to be an advocate for women's reproductive health care access and to ensure that protections stay in place to allow all residents to make the best health care decisions for themselves and for their families," Seidel said.
She said if there is any way Faraci or she can be of help, call 217-442-5252 or visit the state senator office in the soon to be Cannon Building, the Vermilion County Administration Building, on the third floor, in Danville.
She added that Faraci is meeting with the attorney generals' office Friday afternoon about this issue.
"I'm sure that they will have a favorable outcome in the courts," Seidel said.
Bethany Halloran, Danville's only obstetrics and gynecology physician who cares for women and their babies during pregnancy and childbirth, also spoke about her goal to provide safe, effective and evidence-based healthcare. The Danville ordinance restricting access to provide medications prevents her from doing her job the way she was trained and the way Danville deserves, she said.
VC Pride Coalition board members Bonnie Marrow and Lacy Miller said the Danville ordinance sends a nationwide signal that Danville isn't a safe place for women, and the board knows the other side is doing everything they can to cause chaos, confusion and fear.
"So let's be clear. Abortion is a fundamental right in Illinois," Miller said. "We are angry and disappointed to see the people who are supposed to be our leaders in the city council try and take away those rights. But we know that by standing together, we will win this fight. As Vermilion County residents, VC Pride will continue to stand for the right side of history, and use our voice for those who cannot."
"When all the dust settles and those who have traveled here to see this egregious ordinance passed go back to their homes, we will still be here. And we will continue to fight for all of Vermilion County," Miller said.
Among the attendees at Thursday afternoon's press conference was Cari West-Henkelman wearing a Handmaid's Tale outfit and holding a "Separation of Chruch and State" sign.
West-Henkelman, a vice chairman with the Champaign County Democrats, no longer lives in her hometown of Danville, but has family here.
"You can take the girl out of Danville, but you can't take Danville out of the girl," she said. "I'm here to show support for my Danville family, friends and community. An injustice to any of us is an injustice to all. We have to show up and support."
Another Danville resident, Cade, who didn't want to give a last name, said a missed miscarriage caused her to have an abortion.
"It saved my life," Cade said.
With daughter Yuna, Cade had hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe type of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.
"At 12 weeks my organs started failing and they told me that if this medication that they were giving me didn't stop the vomiting, then I'd need an abortion to save my life," Cade said. Thousands of women deal with this. A lot of them end up needing an abortion, Cade said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.