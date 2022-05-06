DANVILLE — As plans to demolish the former Cannon Elementary School in Danville continue by Danville School District 118 due to the nearly 100-year-old building’s deteriorated state, a local group is seeking to have the building designated a local historic landmark.
The Danville Historic Preservation Commission received a landmark status nomination form for Cannon school from residents Alice Pollock and the Cannon group of concerned citizens on May 2.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said a petition has been filed seeking local landmark of the building for the Danville Historic Landmarks Registry.
The building has never been designated a local, state or national historic landmark, Cronk said about looking at records.
Per city ordinance, the city sent a letter to Cannon’s owner, Danville School District 118, giving it the option to consent to the petition or object.
If D118 officials consent, then the petition goes onto the public hearing process which can take 60-90 days.
If the school district objects to the petition, it ends, Cronk said.
Cronk said on Friday he was still awaiting word of receipt by the school district of the petition notice. It then would have 10 days to respond.
Cronk said the school district also could schedule an informational meeting with the city, within 14 days, if district officials want more information on the petition and process.
Per city ordinance, and criteria for landmark designation: The following criteria shall be utilized by the commission in evaluating the nomination to designate a landmark: historic significance (at least 50 years old); architectural significance; economic and functional potential of the nominated landmark; and other qualities, characteristics and factors as in the judgment of the commission are relevant to the nomination.
Landmark status can’t always prevent demolitions.
Cronk said, however, if the petition proceeds to a public hearing, his recommendation would be to not proceed with demolition as the petition goes through the historic designation process.
If the school district objects to the petition, demolition can proceed as planned.
The city of Danville’s Historic Preservation Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at city hall.
The commission had received a letter last month from D118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis saying that the school district administration met with some concerned citizens regarding demolishing Cannon school.
“They expressed their desire to have us exhaust all options before we proceed. In our meeting they asked if Cannon could be considered for historic status. I am writing to you to inquire your thoughts and guidance on this matter,” Geddis’ letter reads.
Cronk reiterated that the commission won’t be voting on anything next week, but will be given an update on the landmark status application.
Anyone from the public can submit a building or structure for historic designation and go through that process. The Historic Preservation Commission then takes those petitions for consideration.
Cronk has not had the opportunity to go into Cannon school to take photos and document the building’s condition for the commission.
The building was named after Joseph G. “Uncle Joe” Cannon, who served as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1903-1911.
The D118 school board in March approved a $456,750 contract with Lee Farms Excavating Inc. of Paxton for Cannon school’s demolition.
The contractor was to have most of the summer to complete the work. The exact demolition dates were unknown, due to many tasks having to be taken care of before the building comes down. This includes things such as utilities, according to Skip Truex, D118 director of buildings and grounds.
A substantial amount of water infiltrated the school’s basement on Dec. 27, 2015, flooding several classrooms and the school’s library and cafeteria.
Custodians worked during the district’s winter break to get the school ready for when students returned, but an inspection the following week raised structural and environmental concerns from the flooding damage.
The Vermilion County Regional Office of Education abruptly closed the school on Jan. 13, 2016, as a precautionary measure, displacing Cannon’s students and forcing the staff to leave behind years’ worth of teaching materials and personal belongings. An environmental specialist reported to the school board at the end of January 2016 that mold was present in the school.
The school board learned in March 2016 that the school would need at least $9 million in water infiltration remediation and physical needs improvements. The school board kept the school closed and reorganized the school district during the summer of 2016 to accommodate all of the district’s students.
