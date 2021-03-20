COVINGTON, Ind. — Future generations are able to read about and see photos of the past to learn more about their community’s history.
But Fountain County Art Council President Jim Hegg said they want to preserve as many structures as they can for people to actually see in person.
That includes the oldest covered bridge in Indiana, the Cade’s Mill Covered Bridge located south of Covington, Ind.
The art council started a fundraising campaign to seek donations for the bridge restoration. It’s anticipated that Phase Two funds will come from grants, the county and individual/organization/business donations.
The bridge, Howard Truss construction, was built in 1854. It’s a single span bridge, 150 feet in length. While at one time it was a vehicular bridge, it changed to a pedestrian bridge when the county installed the adjacent vehicular bridge.
County Historian Carol Freese said there aren’t too many gems like that bridge left, and it’s important to save them.
“We’re trying to pass the legacy to the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren...,” Hegg said, about showing what Fountain County was like in the 1800s.
“We’re ready to go,” he said, about once funding is in place for Phase 2.
Art council members on Friday placed a fundraising thermometer, made by member Bob Dowell, on the southeast corner of the Fountain County Courthouse lawn in Covington, Ind.
Hegg said they wanted the sign to bring more public awareness to their fundraising effort and progress.
They need to raise a total of about $405,000 for the lower chord/decking, siding and painting. They’ve raised about $40,000, and have also applied for grants.
Historical Committee Chairman Henry Schmitt said plans for the bridge restoration started about 18 months ago.
Phase 1 temporary stabilization of the bridge was completed in Dec. 2019, at a cost of $29,400, by Dan R. Collom, Square and Level Construction of Rosedale, Ind.
The temporary stabilization included steel supports. The leaning bridge was ready to fall into the Coal Creek below it, in Wabash Township, Schmitt said.
Phase Two, to replace the rotten lower chords and repair the flooring will be completed by CLR Construction of Bloomington, Ind. That work will cost $292,475 and could start late this summer or in the fall.
Phase 3 is to repair siding at an estimated cost of $82,000.
Phase 4 is to paint the siding, and signage, at a cost of $30,550.
Phase 5 is to move forward with the conservation of the Wallace Covered Bridge. It was built in 1871.
Phase 6 is to establish an endowment within Western Indiana Community Foundation.
The estimated restoration cost for the Wallace Covered Bridge is $300,000.
Cade’s Mill was deemed in dire need of work, with the Wallace bridge being more stable due to cross beams installed 10 years ago.
The third remaining covered bridge in Fountain County is the Rob Roy Covered Bridge, which was restored in 2016.
The three bridges have been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
There are about 86 remaining covered bridges of more than 500 originally in Indiana.
To donate to the Fountain County Historical Committee Covered Bridge Fund, donations can be sent to: Western Indiana Community Foundation, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932, with a designation to Covered Bridges Fund. Donations also can be made online at www.wicf-inc.org/donations.php.
The Fountain County Art Council is a non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible. Donations are being managed by the Western Indiana Community Foundation (Covington Community Foundation).
