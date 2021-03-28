A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning in Covington, Ind., for the new McDonald’s. The new restaurant is on the corner of Pearl and Third streets along Route 136. Construction will begin Monday and plans are to open for business in July. The participants in the groundbreaking are Laura Kasper, McDonald’s Corporate; Rob Witzel, area supervisor; Charlie Jeffers, training manager; Tom Orrick, director of operations; Deanna and Don Witzel, owners of six McDonalds in Vermilion County, Illinois; Brad Crain, Mayor of Covington; and Patty Smith, city council member.
Ground broken for new McDonald's in Covington
