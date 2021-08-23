DANVILLE — Another Eastern Voorhees Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grant has already been given by the city for the Heavenly Square Grocery store that will be opening this fall.
The grocery store is on the far south side of Heavenly Square, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Unit C, in the former Save-A-Lot site.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said the site is owned by New Life Church of Christ, with a group to operate the grocery.
The project received a $6,125 TIF grant for renovations.
“They’re close to being done,” Cronk said.
General Manager is Marcia Keys who says they are working with the city’s code enforcement, and will be getting inventory with the hopes of opening in the next couple months.
According to its website, “The mission of Heavenly Square Groceries is to provide our customers with affordable prices, quality products, fast and friendly customer services.”
“The Heavenly Square Groceries in Danville, Illinois is in its first year of operation. This store was developed with the vision of alleviating the food desert that was formed as many other food-based businesses moved to other areas within the City of Danville, Illinois. The Heavenly Square Groceries was developed to provide food resources to over 11,000 individuals and families in the eastern portion of the city of Danville. The Heavenly Square Groceries’ team that is comprised of seven team members met over a period of several weeks with the quest of providing not only food products to individuals and families but also the unique resource of transportation assistance to and from the store for our customers.”
“The Heavenly Square Groceries team is comprised of a group of New Life Church of Faith, Urbana and Danville Campus attendees who believe in providing a service to the community that is uncompromising and honest.”
Another East Voorhees Street project is the former First Midwest Bank site. It will be marketed for professional office space.
The former bank property, 1000 E. Voorhees St., has the same developer as the former Social Security building on Voorhees Street, according to Cronk.
The building is not in the TIF district.
There will be architectural and other improvements made to the property for professional office space for a tenant.
Cronk said a tenant hasn’t been identified.
With the Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue area seeing four projects on the city’s east side, Cronk said “it’s busy” and “Danville is on the upstroke.”
