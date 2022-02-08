If you know anything about junior high kids, you know those years can prove to be quite challenging, but for LuAnn Grimm, this week’s IYW nomination, junior high is “her jam”. LuAnn has been the Oakwood Junior High School Librarian since the 2006/2007 school year, but her involvement with the community goes back much longer.
LuAnn was born at Lakeview in Danville where she attended Danville School District from 2nd grade through her freshman year. “I received a stellar education from the Danville School District. I will always stick up for them.” That’s when her family moved to Tennessee where she graduated and attended college. After college, her grandfather who still lived in Vermilion County became ill, so LuAnn came home to take care of him. That’s when she met her husband, Berry, who was from the farming community in Fithian. She has now lived back in Vermilion County for 28 years.
“LuAnn is a person you can ask to help with anything, and it’s done. She gives of herself relentlessly. She is kind, helpful, hardworking, admired and looked up to by the children she works with in our school district, is loved and admired by her friends and family, and has the best sense of humor of anyone I ever met,” said her nominator and friend.
LuAnn volunteers countless hours for her community including social work, dance coach, spelling team, student council, yearbook, eighth-grade sponsor, the “One Book, One School” program, president of the public library, Sunday school superintendent, post prom, paint parties for fundraisers, and the list goes on and on. “Through my job and experiences, I get to be involved in the community in a way not everyone gets to be.”
LuAnn and her family are superfans of the Georgetown Fair and are sure to spend as much time as possible during that special week in August. She loves travel, collects memorabilia, and still attends her students’ graduation parties and weddings. “I have at least 140 kids every school year. They know they can call me for anything and everything. I love to know that all our kids have a safe place to go. I stay busy, but I enjoy it.”
Thank you, LuAnn, for your sense of community and for all that you put back into Vermilion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.