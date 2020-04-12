A recent post in the Alton Advantage News webpage featured an article about a 91-year-old genealogical researcher, Christine Bramstedt. She qualified for DAR membership in 1992 when she proved her descent from a Revolutionary War ancestor and has subsequently claimed 17 more Revolutionary War patriots in her family.
The article, at https://tinyurl.com/vtv3uek, tells of all the effort it took for her to document her lineage — including “many hours of investigating church, legal and government records, as well as conversations with existing family members and examination of cemeteries and resources available via the Internet.” Bramstedt admits she had loyalists in her family, too, but adds, “I thank God for our wonderful patriots who won our freedom. God bless America!”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to “preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Membership is open to any woman age 18 or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.” Visit the society’s website at www.dar.org and view the short video for more information. The DAR databases are free for any researcher to access.
DAR RESEARCH SYSTEM
DAR has created the DAR Genealogical Research System to help genealogical researchers by providing access to the many materials collected by DAR since its founding. Visit http://tinyurl.com/rfnxpw4 to view a tutorial video (which includes several helpful tips), as well as obtain access to the GRS. The GRS databases include Ancestors, Members, Descendants, Bibles, Resources, and Library Catalog.
FREE AT-HOME RESOURCES
Ancestry is offering resources for people at home. These include history lesson plans, videos, courses and records and images from the National Archives & Records Administration. Visit http://tinyurl.com/sw2t92o to learn more about this generous offer. Then click on “Access Ancestry,” and conduct a search.
The almost half a billion digitized and searchable records being made available to all for free are comprised of nearly 300 different collections, including ship passenger and crew lists, naturalization and citizenship records, immigration records, and key military collections such as WWI and WWII draft cards.
EBOOKS SPECIAL RATE
An e-book, also known as an eBook, is defined as an electronic book publication made available in digital form, consisting of text, images, or both.
The Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc. has announced, “Because of the coronavirus, we are making 750 e-books available for a three-month period with a one-time payment of $49.95.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/v2psnhx for promotion details. (Notice that some restrictions apply; for example, “This plan is for individuals only. …You may copy, paste and print but please respect copyrights where applicable.”) The webpage includes a link to the complete list of e-books that are available or go directly to https://tinyurl.com/u7csrac.
What a wonderful opportunity to read many of the publisher’s books at a great price —especially while being house-bound because of the coronavirus!
