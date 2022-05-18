DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces the roadway closure for Griffin Street at the intersection of the CSX Railroad crossing, near Garfield Park.
A contractor will be working at the railroad crossing for repairs and replacement of rails. During this time, the contractor will have Griffin Street with a complete roadway closure starting at the intersection of Mabin Street north to Fairchild Street and traffic will be detoured with signage.
Only local traffic will be permitted north of the CSX railroad crossing during construction.
The roadway closure will begin on Monday, May 23 and will last through Friday, May 27. The closure will affect motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Griffin Street. Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution while traveling near the roadway closure.
