Keep Vermilion County Beautiful is having its annual Great American Cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17.
The cleanup event will focus on the East Main Street corridor area near Danville Area Community College. The cleanup takes place prior to this year’s NJCAA national basketball tournament at DACC.
Volunteers are asked to report to the DACC front parking lot at 2000 E. Main St., Danville, for check-in and instructions. Trash bags, safety vests and a limited number of pickers will be provided.
For more information or to register in advance, contact KVCB Executive Director Brenda Adams at kvcb.brenda@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.