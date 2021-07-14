SPRINGFIELD — Small non-profit organizations in Illinois that assist individuals with food, housing, workforce and economic development are eligible for a grant of up to $20,000 each, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced.
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund will accept applications through Sept. 30 to assist organizations with annual budgets of $1 million or less. A total of $200,000 is available in this grant cycle. Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the treasurer’s office at 217-836-4590.
“Non-profits are critically important to our local communities,” Frerichs said. “The Charitable Trust program provides small non-profits a great opportunity to feed, house and teach job skills to those in need.”
Awardees are selected by an 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund. Since the program was established in 2017, more than $3.3 million has been awarded to 163 non-profits.
Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.
Grant awards come from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.
