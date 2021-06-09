Danville High School graduated its latest class of seniors on Saturday.
In the first photo, 2021 Danville High School graduate Noah Acree receives his diploma from school board member Darlene Halloran during commencement exercises on Ned Whitesell Field. This was the 150th commencement for DHS and the first one outside for 30 years. In the next photo, a graduate of the Class of 2021 sums up her last four years with the message, “It’s a wrap!” on her cap during her commencement exercises. In the third photo, Principal Tracy Cherry addresses the 2021 graduates.
