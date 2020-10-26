DANVILLE — Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries has temporarily closed its Danville retail store and donation center on North Gilbert Street on Sunday and will reopen the store on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
A Goodwill employee at the Danville store reported positive test results for COVID-19 Sunday and all employees were instructed to stay home and self quarantine. Land of Lincoln Goodwill has been in contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health and is following its guidelines as well as their own safety protocols.
The Danville Goodwill store has been following strict safety precautions since the outbreak began and every employee undergoes both morning and midday health screenings daily. The affected employee reported no symptoms while working at the Goodwill store, but Goodwill is taking all necessary precautions including the complete disinfecting of the entire store and donation processing area, which is being done today.
All Goodwill employees have been sent home with pay and will be tested. With an abundance of caution for customers and employees, each of the 15 retail stores operate under reduced hours. The stores reopened under occupancy limits to support social distancing and signs were posted at the entrance to each store outlining this and other safety precautions.
Nothing is more important to Goodwill than creating a safe and healthy environment in our retail stores. As a result, customers will experience new safety measures at each retail location as follows:
• All customers and employees are required to wear face coverings when inside the store.
• Signage throughout the store reminds customers of social distancing requirements and one-way directional aisles have been marked.
• Plexiglas guards have been installed at each register.
• Each retail store will have a stated occupancy limit to assure social distancing and will be enforced by a “Goodwill Greeter” at each location.
• Goodwill team members will be wearing PPE and sanitizing washrooms, countertops and often-touched surfaces on a regular basis throughout the day.
• All Goodwill fitting rooms will be closed. However, customers may return clothing items within 48-hours of purchase with a receipt and the item’s price tag attached.
• Goodwill stores will continue to accept touch less donations following the Stop, Drop and Go process. Donors can STOP at the donation door, DROP their donations on the ground by the donation door, then get back in their vehicles and GO.
“If possible, we ask donors to pre-sort their donations before dropping them off by separating clothing, from housewares, from electronics,” said Brian Durbin, vice president for retail operations.
Goodwill has instituted a minimum 72-hour quarantine and disinfection plan for all new donations and those items will not be immediately available on the sales floor.
A list of acceptable and unacceptable donations can be found on the Goodwill website at https://www.llgi.org/donate/. Donors, who wish to receive a donation receipt electronically, can email customercomments@llgi.org and provide a date and location of their drop-off donation. An electronic receipt will be emailed back to them.
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries is a non-profit organization that provides job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have a disability, lack education or job experience, or face employment challenges. In central and southern Illinois Goodwill operates 15 retail operations and donation centers in Bloomington/Normal, Champaign, Chatham (2 locations), Clinton, Effingham, Danville, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Litchfield, Quincy, Savoy, Springfield (2 locations), and Vandalia. Goodwill Career Centers are operating virtually to support people with career guidance needs and unemployment filing support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.