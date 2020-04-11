INDIANAPOLIS – Danville native Jodi Golden was named Friday as one of Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch’s co-chiefs of staff and will share the leadership responsibilities of the Lt. Governor’s Executive Office.
“I’m really excited to be working with Lt. Gov. Crouch,” Golden, a 1997 graduate of Danville High School, said Friday during a phone interview. “She’s an extraordinary leader who cares about Hoosiers.
“I am also looking forward to working with Gov. (Eric) Holcum and Lt. Gov. Crouch to continue to take Indiana to the next level,” she added.
Golden will be the chief of agency operations with responsibilities including agency coordination, policy development and external communications. Previously, Golden served as the executive director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
Prior to her appointment to lead OCRA, she served as executive director of both the Illinois Capital Development Board and the Indiana Education Savings Authority.
In addition, she served as a trustee of the Indiana Public Retirement System and as deputy finance director of the Indiana Republican Party.
Golden began her career in the Illinois General Assembly, first as a policy analyst for the Illinois House of Representatives and then as a legislative assistant for the Illinois Senate.
“Danville will always be my hometown, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of my family and everyone in Danville,” she said.
Golden has been involved in community and leadership organizations, including Illinois Women in Leadership, Kennedy-King Neighborhood Association, FACE Animal Clinic, Starfish Initiative and the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee.
She is the daughter of Craig Golden, a Vermilion County Board member, and Gayle Golden of Danville.
Golden holds a bachelor of science in public relations and a master’s degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University — Carbondale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.