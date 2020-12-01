Due to COVID-19, donations and funding sources for various organizations throughout Vermilion County have been affected, and in most cases are lower.
Today is Giving Tuesday and many of those organizations are reaching out to make the public aware of their needs and appreciation of any assistance to keep them and their services going.
Giving Tuesday is a movement that celebrates and encourages giving back in your community, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.
Habitat for Humanity of Danville is one of those organizations that relies on community donations and support.
“Habitat for Humanity of Danville has faced the same struggles that so many others have struggled with during 2020 and we are reaching out now and asking whether you might be able to make a gift to Habitat for Humanity of Danville for Giving Tuesday,” according to Habitat executive director Jonathan Gibson.
“Habitat for Humanity of Danville has continued our work as best as we can during this year and we are seeking to carry on and do more in 2021,” he said.
But Gibson says they can’t do that without the community’s help.
He said they faced the Habitat ReStore being shut down for more than two months this year due to COVID-19, when they still had to pay utilities and mortgage on the building, among the other normal bills and with almost no income for those months.
Habitat also this year faced disruptions to the no-interest mortgages that families repay as they pay off their homes.
“In the same way that so many other families have struggled this year, our families are no exemption and some of them are living on the edge and have struggled to pay their bills, including the no-interest mortgage to Habitat,” Gibson said.
He said 2020 also has seen a dramatic increase in the cost of building materials.
He said they have seen some building materials double in price, if the materials can be found at all.
“We have also faced the struggle of safely having volunteers assist us at the ReStore and on the build site. All of these things have made 2020 harder,” Gibson said.
Habitat, however, hasn’t stopped its building.
Work is finished at 711 W. Columbia St., and Habitat will have a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Dec 6. The community is invited to the celebration.
“Even though 2020 has been rough for all of us, the need for simple decent affordable housing seems even bigger than before,” Gibson said.
Habitat is continuing work on 1809 Smith Ave., with the hope it will be finished before long as well.
Gibson said monetary donations of any amount to Habitat can make a difference in this fight. Donations can be made in person at the ReStore, 422 N Vermilion St.; online at https://habitatdanville.org/donate or by mail at Habitat for Humanity of Danville, P.O. Box 901, Danville, IL 61834.
The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County also relies on community support.
The Dwelling Place board wants to establish a new organizational initiative, an “Emergency Food Assistance” program for individuals and families who find themselves in critical need.
Although there are committed organizations and churches throughout Vermilion County addressing food insecurity, there are many times when people find themselves in an unexpected situation of need. Food pantries have regularly scheduled distributions, and many times these unexpected needs arise when food distributions are unavailable, according to The Dwelling Place board president Donna Edington.
“We want to provide foods that meet USDA nutritional guidelines. Items we can use are: low-sodium canned soups with meat (easy open lids); canned fruit in juice (no added sugar); canned tuna packed in water (easy open lids preferably); one-pound canned ham; canned corn, green beans, carrots (easy open lids & low sodium preferably); unsweetened applesauce (non-glass containers); shelf-stable milk; boxed macaroni and cheese; navy or northern beans; and creamy peanut butter.
Referrals for emergency needs may come from school social workers, Community Action, Love INC.; and a household will receive assistance only once every three months.
The Dwelling Place is a faith-based ministry dedicated to the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.
Its day center is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
