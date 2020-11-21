DANVILLE – Sometimes it’s hard to ask for help, and The Giving Fence is there for people who might need a warm coat and other items.
The Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions kicked off year two for the Giving Fence on Friday.
The Giving Fence is located at 101 W. Main St, in Danville, at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union, north of the David S. Palmer Arena.
It is a place where those in need can grab items to keep warm through the colder months, such as coats, hats and gloves. Members of the community donate these items by hanging them on the fence, so that those in need can grab the items anonymously as they need them.
“We don’t question your need,” said Hope Garrett, chairperson for the chapter.
The Giving Fence will continue through the winter months, into next year.
The Giving Fence is maintained by the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions, which consists of nine local credit unions mostly in Vermilion County.
The sign at the Giving Fence states “Take what you need; Leave what you can.” Clean, gently used winter gear and coats are being asked to be placed in separate bags and pinned to the fence for people to take.
The community last year supported it, and items were regularly taken by those in need.
The group also made a $1,250 donation Friday to The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County.
The donation was for CU Kind Day, a credit union initiative in the fall to give back to the community.
Garrett said they saw The Dwelling Place needed personal care items.
“We are so grateful,” said The Dwelling Place President Donna Edington.
The Dwelling Place’s day center for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness is located in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, with limited capacity due to COVID-19.
Edington said they expect to see more people in the winter months. They’ve currently been averaging about nine people.
The Dwelling Place also is partnering with groups to give out personal care items, such as with Fair Hope Children’s Ministry in their Christmas baskets and Georgetown women’s group with their baskets.
“We give out over 1,000 products a month now,” Edington said. “We will use part of (the donation) for our hygiene academic program (through schools).”
