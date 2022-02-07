SPRINGFIELD — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois have kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season and the new cookies are already creating quite a buzz.
New this year, are Adventurefuls, brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. This cookie season, Adventurefuls join the flavor-packed line-up of Girl Scout cookies including the French-toast inspired Toast-Yay!, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Lemonades®
Girl Scouts will once again be selling cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Digital Cookie online platform allows for direct shipment or local delivery of cookies and a partnership with Door Dash will allow customers in Champaign, Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield to add boxes of their favorite cookies to any order.
In addition to virtual sales, many Girl Scouts will be back out in their communities running outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers.
“The last two years has taught us that our girls are ready and willing to meet the toughest challenges creatively to accomplish their goals,” said GSCI CEO Pan Kovacevich. “After the lessons learned last cookie season, Girl Scouts throughout central Illinois are ready to kick off the 2022 season safely and ensure all our cookie customers are able to find and purchase their favorite cookies and whether virtually or in person.”
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.
If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local, state, and CDC safety protocols, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.
If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout cookie finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in the area.
Beginning Febr. 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.
For more information call 888-623-1237 or visit GetYourGirlPower.org for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.
