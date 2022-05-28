SPRINGFIELD — Registration is open for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois’ (GSCI) summer camp experiences. This summer, both day camp and overnight camp experiences will resume at full capacity, while still following COVID-safe guidelines.
GSCI will host nine weeks of Day Camp and eight weeks of Resident Camp at its central Illinois camp sites. Registration is now open and slots still available for day camps at both Camp Widgiwagan in Springfield and Camp Kiwanis in Mahomet and overnight camps at Camp Tapawingo for girls to Find Their Adventure.
“Throughout Central Illinois, as well as across the nation, we’ve seen the impact of phycological and social stress as well as educational gaps and learning loss due to the isolation caused by COVID,” said GSCI CEO Pam Kovacevich. “We’ve worked hard to keep our girls engaged and we’re extremely excited to get everyone back together at camp this year and let the girls go back to learning and exploring together.”
All camps will open at full capacity June 13 and will run through Aug. 12. The programs are all designed for girls to explore leadership, build skills and develop a deep appreciation for nature. Whether for a day, a week, or longer, Girl Scout camp gives girls an opportunity to grow, explore and have fun together.
GSCI operates four camp locations across central Illinois including Camp Tapawingo in Metamora, Camp Widjiwagan in Springfield, Camp Kiwanis in Mahomet and Camp Peairs in Hudson. Each camp location has a unique environment that allows for a variety of summer camp experiences including horse-back riding, canoeing, hiking, ropes courses and dozens of outdoor adventures designed specifically for girls to explore both their creative and adventurous sides.
For a full list of summer camp experiences, visit www.getyourgirlpower.org.
