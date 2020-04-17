TILTON — How is Lydia Perkins going to top her 12th birthday?
Not many children get a parade of cars holding relatives, church family, friends and rescue workers.
“It was amazing. I loved it,” she said of the surprise parade. “I was about in tears.”
Her mother, Stephanie, added, “It was a birthday she will never forget.”
Because of the stay-at-home order due to COVID 19, Lydia’s plans for a nice birthday were scuttled.
Her sister, 9-year-old Faith, suggested a parade to her mother, who then thought of asking the Tilton Fire Department to drive by.
That simple suggestion grew into a full-blown parade with fire, police and ambulance vehicles, and about 25 cars containing relatives, friends, past and present teachers and members of the United Church of Tilton. Her father, Darin, is pastor of the church.
When it came time for the parade on the evening of April 7, Stephanie led her daughter outside their home on Fifth Street to witness the outpouring of love.
Lydia especially was happy to see her grandparents, Martha and Richard Perkins of Covington, Ind. She hadn’t seen them in four to five weeks.
“It was great to see them. I miss them so much,” she said.
In fact, referring to everyone in cars, Lydia added, “It was hard not to go up to the cars and hug them.”
Lydia is a sixth-grader at Danville Christian Academy, where her mom teaches, and formerly attended Southwest School. Teachers from both schools were in the parade.
Lydia is known for her efforts helping others, her mother said. In the past, she raised money and bought 200-300 pairs of shoes for students at her school.
“She’s pretty humble,” Stephanie said. “The whole community came together and made her day.”
She added, “It was just so encouraging. We cried our eyes out. We miss everyone.”
She and Lydia especially are thankful to Tilton Fire, Tilton Police, Lynch Area Fire and the ambulance service for taking time to do that.
Stephanie said, “That they would take time and brighten up a community, especially for one little girl ... It’s pretty amazing.”
“I thank everybody who came,” Lydia said, including “almost every teacher I’ve ever had, and even my sister’s teacher.” She appreciated her friends, church family, family, teachers and first responders.
Lydia also has a 6-year-old brother, Cohen.
Stephanie said she’s heard of other similar parades for children, both in Westville, including one where people in cars dropped off gifts for the birthday child.
