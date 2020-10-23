DANVILLE – The City of Danville and Illinois Department of Transportation announce that Gilbert Street (Illinois Route 1) between Williams and Clay streets in Danville will be temporarily closed starting Monday, Oct. 26.
CSX Railroad has scheduled the closure of the roadway crossing at Gilbert Street for construction maintenance of its railroad tracks.
The complete closure on Gilbert Street is anticipated to reopen sometime on Friday, Oct. 30, weather permitting. Detour signage will be in place during the closure and motorists should chose alternate routes.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 5 updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
