Karla S. Gifford has been a Financial Advisor for Raymond James & Associates in Danville since February of 2016 and recently been promoted to an Associate Vice President, Wealth Management.
Karla Gifford has devoted 30+ years of her professional career to working with individuals and families on personal finance management, wealth accumulation, and legacy planning through her work as a financial advisor with Raymond James and Associates as well as her previous work in banking and non-profit development.
Karla holds Series 7 and 66 licenses, the Accredited Asset Management SpecialistSM (AAMS) designation, Life and Health Insurance licenses and has an MBA. In 2019 she earned the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) designation.
