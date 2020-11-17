Holiday wreaths, banners and lights on trees can now be seen in downtown Danville. The City of Danville announced that in support of local small businesses and in the spirit of the holiday season, the city will waive the two-hour parking in the downtown area in the first two blocks of Vermilion Street and North Street. This will be honored through Jan. 1, 2021. Parking will be monitored in the paid permitted parking lots. Waived two-hour parking is for visitors and patrons only. All store owners and employees must continue to park in designated areas.