GEORGETOWN — Nominations were made at the November board meeting of the Georgetown Historical Society for the 2021 election of board members for 2022.
Of the nine board members, five terms expire this year, due to one member of the board resigning mid-year and another member appointed to fill out the calendar year in that person's place.
Those nominated are current board members whose two-year terms are expiring: Clifford Sawyer, Janet Thompson, Janice Felgenhauer and Rose Lynn Hawkins. Also nominated are Betty Manning (fill-in member), and Kim Jackson.
Write-ins on the ballot are permitted, provided acceptance from the person being written in has been obtained.
All members of the historical society can, and are asked to, vote in the election. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 there will be an open house where members will be able to vote in person, and socialize with other members. Refreshments will be served.
For members living 25 or more miles from Georgetown, ballots are mailed, with return information. Anyone within that 25-mile radius may request a ballot or contact any current board member to vote verbally, written, text, or e-mail, by Nov. 30. Any mail-in vote should be returned to P.O. Box 14, Georgetown, IL 61846, by that same date.
2021 board members are: Rose Lynn Hawkins, president; Janet Thompson, vice president; Brenda Lierman, secretary/treasurer; Tawna Bartley; John Blue; Janice Felgenhauer; Betty Manning; Clifford Sawyer and Joel Taylor.
All donations and purchases at their recent bake sale as part of the Georgetown Gathering were sincerely appreciated. The bake sale is the main fundraiser event for the year, and was a huge success.
More events are being planned for 2022, and will be announced at a future date.
All persons living now, or has ever lived, in the Georgetown area, attended Georgetown Schools, or has a connection with Georgetown history are invited to become members, and to be a part of Preserving the Past for the Future.
The Georgetown Historical Society Museum is located at 510 N. Main St., Georgetown.
