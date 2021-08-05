Joe Boose — along with our current queen, Corinn Crippin — has done a great job getting the word out about the pageant and spreading the word about what it takes to compete. We have a good group of girls that are going to compete for Georgetown Fair Queen 2021.”
The first weekend of the fair is free admission for all with Home Ec. and Ag produce entry day on Saturday and a Gospel Sing followed by an ice cream social on Sunday.
“It is always exciting and Saturday is entry day for Home Ec. exhibits, so there will be a lot of people coming in from 1-5 p.m. to enter their exhibits,” Turner said. “There is also our overweight horse pull on Saturday and that is something that people may not have seen before, so we hope a lot of people come out. The first Saturday, Sunday and Monday are free admission and people can enjoy some of the events like the ice cream social on Sunday and the queen pageant on Monday, so there will be a lot to do at the fair.”
The carnival will start on Tuesday and other than the change of the start day, Hackler promises the same great thrills.
We have a carnival that we have worked with in Luhers Ideal Rides, they come to us every year,” Hackler said. “We have some armband specials going on, where if you have an armband; you can ride as long as you like that evening.”
The armbands are $15 for now until Aug. 6, where the price will go up to $25 during fair week. The armband days will run from Aug. 10-12.
On Aug. 14, the fair ends with kiddie day and a demolition derby.
“On kiddie day, we will have a pony-tail/piggy-tail contest and we will have a ping-pong drop. We will have a ping pong ball drop from the sky and kids in different age groups will pick them up and turn them in for prizes,” Hackler said. “We will have farm machinery in and we will have a lot of things for children to do in one of our barns, which will be called a busy barn, where they can do agricultural-based activities and it will be open nightly through the week.”
In a normal year, it takes a lot of communication and during 2020 and 2021, the board found many ways to communicate and get things done.
“Our board met virtually through the months and we tried to turn a bad thing into a good thing,” Hackler said. “COVID was not a good thing, but we tried to learn from it and try to do a lot things though social media to make people more aware.”
“We have had some extra time to plan and it hasn’t been that difficult to plan,” Turner said. “We had our meetings through zoom with the board members. It takes an army to make this fair happen, so the discussions did not halt and as soon as it was a safe bet to go, we started meeting in person. It has been mainly about trying to regroup and trying to remember what we did in 2019.”
While Saturday will be the start of the fair and a busy time for the board, Hackler said it will be a relief in some ways.
“It will be a sense of relief for some people. It is something that we all look forward to, even though the work starts way before that first person hits the gate,” Hackler said. “We are extremely thankful for everyone that has come out to donate time and labor to provide a good form of community entertainment. We have been blessed by those participants and if anyone is interested, they can call our office and let our personnel know what they want to do and we can get them in contact with the right person to get involved.”
“We have all of our spots filled with our vendors and I don’t think there is anyone that is not coming back,” De Ath said. “It will be great. With all the improvements that have been done, it will be great to get people there to the facilities and I think everyone is looking forward to it.”
For more information, including a full fair schedule, go to www.georgetownfair.org or go to their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
