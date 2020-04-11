GEORGETOWN — The usual Easter egg hunts where large groups of children eye the colorful eggs scattered across expansive grassy fields and yards in a race to scoop them up have been canceled due to COVID-19.
However, that’s not stopping the First Church of Christ in Georgetown from providing a different kind of community Easter Egg hunt.
“I do not know of any other churches doing this type of activity but I am glad to share some information about ours,” according to Angela Green, director of family ministries, First Church of Christ.
According to church officials, although parishioners cannot gather together as a church family, they wanted to bring some Easter fun to the community.
Today, they will have an Easter egg hunt keeping social distancing and safety in mind.
Large painted Easter eggs will be hidden around Georgetown for families to drive around and find. The church will share a guide on the church’s Facebook page this morning telling people where to search for the eggs.
Church officials hope this will be a fun, family activity for the community. They’d love to see family photos while families are out hunting for the eggs.
There will be prizes for the most eggs found, most creative/crazy/fun photos, and a random draw.
Families are asked to email their completed guide and family photos to angela@gtownfcoc.org. Photos will be shared on the church’s social media pages.
The First Church of Christ is located at 503 N. Main St., Georgetown.
It has continued to offer church services and community through its Facebook page, YouTube channel and community Zoom calls. Its most recent sermon series from Lead Pastor Phil Miller was titled Better Together.
The series was scheduled months ago and focused on how the church is a community of people, not just people within the walls of a church building.
They considered changing the sermons since they had to close the doors of the church; but they prayed and decided an online approach for preaching the message God wanted people to hear was what they would do.
“The message of community has been a wonderful resource for our church congregation and the entire community. We are better together,” according to Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.