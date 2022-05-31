DANVILLE — The Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society Foundation, 215 W. North St., Danville, announces the 2022 honorees of its third annual historical preservation awards are Larry Weatherford and the late Canon John J. Flattery.
To emphasize its aim to promote and preserve local and family history of the Illiana area as well as to make it more accessible to the public, the foundation annually recognizes deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to preserve local history.
Larry Weatherford, a southwest Kentucky native, has had a strong interest in local history since he was a boy. Growing up, he was intrigued by his grandmother’s stories sitting by the woodstove in their farmhouse. His boyhood farm was the site of a former Native American village as well as a colonial road. Next door, a Civil War skirmish had taken place on the neighbor’s property. A favorite childhood pastime was visiting old cemeteries, reading every stone, and learning the connections between friends and neighbors going back through the generations.
He has worked in radio, television and newspapers for over half a century. Weatherford and his wife, Rhea Ann, moved to Danville in 1988, restored their 1922 Georgian home, and have delved deeply in local history over the last three decades.
Weatherford is being recognized by the IGHS Foundation for his exceptional work in preserving Civil War history. Besides serving as president of the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable and the Illiana Civil War Historical Society, he has collaborated to honor multiple Vermilion County Civil War veterans who have laid in unmarked graves for over a century, including a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor at Danville’s Resurrection Cemetery.
A tireless researcher, a passionate historical re-enactor, and an admirer of Lincoln, Weatherford has participated in many historical re-enactments across the country over many years.
The late Canon John J. Flattery, a Roman Catholic priest and chaplain, was a Danville native. After his ordination, he taught history, Greek, and Latin at Marquette High School in Ottawa for four years. He earned two master and one doctorate degrees.
He received a presidential commission as a United States Air Force chaplain in 1960 and traveled the world in service to his country and church until his retirement, as colonel, in 1988. His retirement was short lived as he was appointed pastor of Holy Family Church in 1990 and St. Matthew’s Church in Champaign in 1992. He retired from St. Matthew’s in 1994.
Father Flattery always had a deep and abiding interest in history – especially relating to his boyhood neighborhood of Rabbittown in Danville. A meticulous researcher, he wrote the history of Danville’s St. Patrick and St. Joseph Roman Catholic Churches which later merged to form the Holy Family parish. He also detailed the history of the stained-glass windows of Holy Family in his work, Holy Family: Its Sacred Art.
At the time of his death, he was working on a history of Danville’s Rabbittown neighborhood, including the Pearson-Meeks family. He also wrote of the Silk Road in Asia as well as St. Paul’s missionary work.
Mark Denman, IGHS Foundation president, states, “Larry Weatherford’s and Father Flattery’s contributions to preserving and honoring our local history have been integrated with their love of our community. They have actively researched our history, made it accessible to current residents, and preserved Vermilion County history for generations to come. We owe them both a deep debt for keeping our history alive.”
2022 Annual Historical Preservation Award Banquet: Thursday, June 30 – 6 p.m. (social); 6:30 p.m. (dinner); award presentation (approximately 7:30 p.m.) at Turtle Run Banquet Center, 332 E. Liberty Lane, Danville. Cost: $50 per attendee (or $250 for an event co-sponsorship that provides two tickets). Tickets may be ordered by mail – orders must be received by June 16. Please send your check, made out to IGHS Foundation, to: IGHS Foundation, 215 W. North St., Danville, IL 61832.
