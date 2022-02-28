DANVILLE — City officials had planned to start talking about spending Danville’s $24.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds at this week’s Danville City Council meeting. They’ve pushed that back, however. Discussion may begin now at the city council’s March 15 meeting.
Among projects city officials have talked about for funding is making Garfield Park wide open and restoring the municipal swimming pool.
This would require relocating a business, Dines Machine and Manufacturing Shop, 1120 Industrial Ave., and acquiring more than 15 properties, including rental and homeowner-occupied residential properties in the Griffin, Fairchild and Industrial streets areas around the park to tear down.
Dines Machine & Manufacturing was started in 1983 and provides machine shop services, fabrication, welding and repair, and emergency services. It has about six employees.
Owner Gary Parks said it’s way too early in the process to talk about a relocation. He referred any comments to the city.
“The plans aren’t finalized,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. “Not only are we restoring the pool, but we’re completely renovating Garfield Park.”
Williams said the only things to remain as is are the new basketball courts and concession stands, with concession stands receiving upgrades.
“We are working with Dines to relocate them to another facility here in town and also to acquire all the properties around the edge of Garfield Park; so those that are facing Fairchild and Griffin streets,” he added.
Also being talked about are a new football field and new playground equipment.
“It’s going to be pretty awesome,” Williams said. “What we want is it to feel like one big complex essentially. When you’re not having to go around a factory to get from the pool to the park, it’s going to be nice.”
City Engineer Sam Cole said park and pool engineering is moving along. His department hopes to have a draft master plan to release publicly by the end of March.
Williams said the city also plans to do major renovations at Douglas Park, pavilion tuck pointing, and other work including reinforcement of steel beams, later this year.
The city’s parks signage is being replaced with new pergola-style signage.
New LED lighting also will be installed at Danville Stadium. The existing lighting at Danville Stadium likely will be donated to the American Legion for their ballfields, Williams said.
