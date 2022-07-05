GEORGETOWN — Gardens are a lot of work, but the peace, serenity and joy from them are priceless for many gardeners.
Jean Hayward of rural Georgetown is excited about showing off her garden and talking to others who appreciate nature’s beauty as part of the 2022 Vermilion County Garden Walk.
“I just love to share the flowers and the beauty of nature. I just love it. It gives you such peace. You can sit quietly and just let the peace kind of be absorbed,” Hayward said.
Visitors to Jean’s garden also can possibly see the barn kitties.
She said with the kitties and their dogs, sitting in the garden, it’s just idyllic.
Jean started a garden when her mother, who lived to be 101, came to live with her years ago.
Jean started out with seeds, but they have a well and ran into the drought. Now she does lots of pots.
“Every year brought progress and from a small beginning came an English-style garden with grand paths, perennials, shrubs and trees,” she said.
Also, as a watercolor artist, Jean’s garden has provided her with a never-ending supply of peace and beauty to capture. She has some of her art on display in the garden.
She started drawing in high school, took some college classes and studied with a watercolor artist for a while.
“I’ve always loved to draw,” she said, about starting out with charcoal and pencil drawings of animals, and even winning an award at the fair.
Then she started watercolor and pen and ink. She has done landscapes, but she likes painting flowers.
She likes the freedom and airiness of flowers, she said about painting them. “I have done some acrylics, but I just really like watercolor,” she said.
Jean’s favorite plant is the white dogwood. This tree was the start of the garden she planted for her mother. It also was her husband’s mother’s favorite too.
Jean has note cards she’s had printed with the dogwood on them too.
Jean and her husband, John, love sitting in the garden.
While sitting under a lattice pergola in the shade in the garden, where there also is a wooden swing, John says he’s Jean’s cheerleader with the garden.
Jean estimates the expansive garden is on about a quarter of acre of land.
In one area there’s a children’s garden. Jean, who is retired from Danville School District 118, said there are nursery rhyme and children’s book references throughout it, such as “The Three Blind Mice,” “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Make Way for Ducklings” and “The Wind in the Willows.”
“I want to get some small furniture in here, like a little bench and so on. My grandchildren live in Alabama so I don’t get to see them as often as I would like. When they come, it’s fun,” she said.
Jean said the entire garden just started out a little at a time. She’d add different plants, flowers and items around the pond and paths.
“We come out every evening,” she said about enjoying sitting in the garden.
She said she finds things at rummage sales and she watches the end-of-the-season sales for shrubs, tables, umbrellas and other items.
“You can get some wonderful bargains that way,” she said.
“You want to try to spend so much per season and not try to do it all at once,” she added. “Because you’ll be moving things around.”
Her other advice for people wanting to start or grow their garden, find out what is adaptable to your temperature, and then find things that appeal to you.
She said before you plant items, set them in different places, stand back and look, and decide where you want to see the different flowers and plants. See where they look the best. You can coordinate colors and the seasonal blooms.
Vermilion County Garden Walk
Every small town has beautiful gardens tucked away on quiet side streets.
People drive past, unaware that someone has created something very special, hidden from view.
That is what makes the Vermilion County Garden Walk so worthwhile. Join the Master Gardeners for this semi-annual event on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be seven private homes, featured this year in southern Vermilion County. Don’t miss the opportunity to see gardens that are open to the public for just five hours.
The first stop is the Wilkus home. This couple started their garden, by removing overgrown shrubs and trees to create a blank slate. In the past 10 years, they have created a landscape that includes a small pond for wildlife, Japanese Maples, a variety of coral bells, hostas and a vegetable garden. A large portion of plants are started from seed in their greenhouse.
Next is a Vermilion County Master Gardener who has been entering flowers in local fairs for years winning awards along the way. This year, he has 14 varieties of zinnias for visitors to enjoy, some of which will be on display at local fairs. Mark starts most of his own flowers from seed in his greenhouse.
The Krabel garden began in 2010, when Nick and Laura purchased their home and the Flowers on Main business. This peaceful shade garden is filled with graceful ferns. The couple wanted a natural, cottage-style look. They enjoy using repurposed items as garden art, creating a vintage look to the landscape.
The next garden evolved during the last 40 years. The husband and wife worked together with the one building the hardscape structures and the other adding the plants. The goal was to create a relaxing atmosphere to sit and enjoy. Judy is a true gardener in the sense that she loves all plants. Visitors will find a wide variety in her garden.
Vermilion County Master Gardener Lee Smitley’s interest in pollinators has influenced his plant choices. Visitors will find sunflowers and other plants that draw bees and butterflies. Lee’s favorite plants include the large sweet cherry tree in front of his home, hardy hibiscus and a large rosebush that produces flowers in three different colors.
Jean Hayward’s English-style garden has grand paths, perennials, shrubs and trees, and her watercolor paintings.
Vermilion County Master Gardener Walter Deck enjoys being creative in his flower and vegetable garden. Visitors to Walt’s Acres will enjoy strolling through a vegetable garden containing flowers planted to draw pollinators, especially honeybees. Walter has a small orchard pollinated by his bees, along with raised beds filled with strawberries and raspberries. Walter’s motto is, “You don’t know it until you grow it!”
The Garden Walk is a lovely way to spend a summer day and gain inspiration for your own landscape. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase by cash or check at the Vermilion County Extension Office in Danville, 3164 N. Vermilion St., 217-442-8615, or at Berry’s Garden Center in Danville, Danville Gardens, Lima Bean Glassworks in downtown Danville, Flowers on Main at 804 Main St, in Georgetown or Walt’s Acres in Ridge Farm.
Flowers on Main in Georgetown is a great place to start the walk. Tickets can be purchased there, and participants can visit the first home on the walk. Tickets also can be purchased by credit card at the University of Illinois Extension website https://go.illinois.edu/VCMGGardenWalk2022.
The Garden Walk is rain or shine. Proceeds from the Garden Walk fund Master Gardener involvement and educational programs at community garden projects in Vermilion County.
The University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact the Vermilion County office at 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
