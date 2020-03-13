Gardeners host seed starting class

DANVILLE — For new gardeners, one of the most intimidating aspects of their new hobby is starting from seeds.
There's a lot to know in order to be successful, but the Master Gardeners are hoping to take away some of those fears with a seed-starting class next week.
"It really is fun, and once you've gone through it a couple of times, it's not intimidating at all," said University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Program Coordinator Jenney Hanrahan. "It's really a fun way to get a jump on gardening, especially in Illinois because our winters can be long."
Hanrahan wants the class — scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at International Greenhouse Supply, 70 East Gate Dr. — to ease the minds of gardeners on potting mixtures, lighting, heat mats and transplanting issues.
And there to make presentations and ask questions will be Jerry Trosper, Audrey Rowe and Sharon Beninato — all Master Gardeners, and all experienced with seed starting.
"They start a lot of their vegetables and flowers every year from seed," Hanrahan said of the speakers. "They have all kinds of tips and information to give, and they will have visual displays."
She said Trosper, Rowe and Beninato will discuss reading seed packets, thinning, transplanting and when it is the right side to move the plant outdoors, as well as germination, lighting, moisture and heat.
The trio will also have handouts for participants, but in order to have enough handouts, the Gardeners ask that anyone planning to attend preregister for the class by calling (217) 442-8615 or go online to the Extension's website at https://extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/events.
The extension will also help anyone who needs an accommodation to participate. Call the extension with requests as early as possible to allow sufficient time to be able to meet the need.
The class is free to the public and will take walk-ins should a last-minute decision be made.
"It is intimidating to a lot of people," Hanrahan said. "But you follow steps, like a lot of things in life, and it's so rewarding. Then you can start sowing different varieties that you wouldn't find in garden centers.
"And that's one of the reasons people do it."
