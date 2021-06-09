CHICAGO — Wednesday’s Illinois Gaming Board agenda didn’t include any items regarding Danville’s casino license application.
Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter gave a brief update on the new casino license applicants’ processes.
The board doesn’t comment on the status of pending applications. The board continues processing, vetting and investigating new casino applicants, including the applicant from the City of Danville.
Fruchter said of the 2019 gambling expansion legislation that included a Danville casino license, the board had spent seven months working on Danville’s first applicant.
The first casino applicant selected by Danville withdrew its application on July 30, 2020, after it was determined to be “deficient and incomplete,” Fruchter said. Danville then selected a second applicant and that applicant submitted its application to the IGB on Nov. 23, 2020.
IGB staff is assessing and vetting the application and conducting the required background investigation and financial integrity analysis. Staff do not speculate on future board actions. The board will continue to follow statutory guidelines and its rules for licensing procedures for a new casino applicant.
The IGB’s Wednesday agenda included furthering Rockford’s application with a new owner of the temporary and proposed permanent casino facilities; and preliminary suitability for Southern Illinois’ Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.
Fruchter said there remains no pending application for the city of Chicago.
Six new casinos were authorized as part of the gambling expansion bill in 2019, in Danville, Waukegan, Rockford, South Suburbs, Williamson County and downtown Chicago.
Rochester, N.Y.-based Wilmorite Construction, which has secured Golden Nugget branding for the casino, is the proposed Danville casino developer.
Danville Development is a joint venture between Wilmot Gaming Illinois, LLC and GN Danville, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Nugget.
Phase 1 development is proposed at 204 Eastgate Drive to include 500 slots, 10 tables, a steakhouse and food court. The site is the former Morris Flamingo warehouse location on the north side of Interstate 74.
Wilmorite officials have said they expect the casino would bring in about $66 million annually, with about $6.2 million of that going to the city of Danville.
The IGB’s next meeting is July 14.
