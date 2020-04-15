CHICAGO – Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, the Illinois Gaming Board is postponing the April 22, 2020 board meeting in Chicago.
More information regarding rescheduling will be forthcoming.
The board’s meeting last month also was postponed. The board’s agenda was to have a suitability hearing on Haven Gaming, which is a step before Danville casino license application approval.
The gaming board had already announced to prevent the further spread of the unprecedented COVID-19 virus, the Illinois Gaming Board has extended the suspension of all video gaming operations at all licensed establishments of any kind and all casino gambling operations in Illinois until at least April 30, 2020.
The health and safety of patrons, gaming industry employees, gaming board staff and all others in Illinois is the gaming board’s top priority.
The gaming board is monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 and will continue to make decisions based on science, public health guidance, and applicable law and rules. It will also continue to update licensees and other stakeholders as new information becomes available.
