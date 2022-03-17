Davison Davie fan Nakita Dawkins sings to her niece, Soriyah Kalifa, while the DACC and Salt Fork High School pep bands play during a time out in game 4 of the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament on Dick Shockey Court in Mary Miller Gymnasium Tuesday evening.
Also, Basketball fan Buzz Cassidy engages with the crowd at the NJCAA tournament. Cassidy is known throughout the community for his dedication to the sport and attends the tournament every year to cheer on his favorite teams from the sidelines.
