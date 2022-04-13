DANVILLE — Friendly Town is seeking applicants for the educational summer program for children in grades 1st-3rd, in Lincoln Park.
The program consists of classroom time which covers several different topics from fire safety to stranger danger to bullying and many others.
The Danville Fire Department and Carle Ambulance Service also speak and interact with the children.
Along with the classroom time, there is a small, interactive "city" outside that the children have an opportunity to drive electric-powered cars, through city streets with two sets of operating stop lights and one set of operating railroad crossings.
Each class is five days a week except for the week of July 5-8; it will only be those four days. The classes are two and a 1/2 hours long each day with a morning class (8:30-11 a.m.) and an afternoon class (1-3:30 p.m.). This program is completely free and is open to any child in Vermilion County, Illinois meeting the age requirement.
The application can be found attached to this story on the Commercial-News website at www.commercial-news.com or the Danville Police Department Facebook page.
